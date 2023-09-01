COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Philadelphia ahead of Labor Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A summer spike of COVID-19 hospitalizations has now arrived in Philadelphia, just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

For people at high risk, doctors say they might want to consider avoiding crowded indoor activities during this COVID-19 surge.

COVID didn't take a summer vacation, it's landing a growing number of people in the hospital. Fifty people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

"This is the highest we've seen since the spring, but this is still far below what we've seen at any point during the previous three years," Jim Garrow, of the Philadelphia Health Department, said.

Garrow said there are no warnings about the Labor Day holiday because most gatherings are outside but people need to know COVID is still circulating and a bigger increase is expected this fall.

So do people need to wear masks?

"That's really an individual decision if someone's at high risk," Garrow said. "Where they may be forced to go an indoor event, where there are lots of people and close proximity and they'll be there a while they should consider wearing a mask and I think that's not a bad idea for anyone."

High-risk groups for serious complications from COVID include the elderly, young children, people who are immuno-compromised and pregnant women.

"It's not a cause for alarm," Dr. Bernard Camins, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention, said. "I think it's important for us to just pay attention, especially those who are at risk."

A new COVID variant BA.2.86 has been detected in the United States and the CDC says it "may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received vaccines."

"Fortunately this fall, we anticipate the release of a new COVID updated booster," Dr. William Schaffner, the Professor of Medicine with the Division of Infectious Diseases, said. "It ought to protect us against hospitalization from all of these strains."

The new updated vaccine is expected to be available by the end of September.

"Everybody should get this vaccine as soon as they can," Garrow said.

The updated COVID vaccine is expected to be available at doctors' offices and retail outlets like drug stores.

The Philadelphia Health Department is providing other resources like tests and masks.