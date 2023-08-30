No mask mandate in Philadelphia schools for 2023-24 school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's schools unveiled its COVID-19 safety plan this week, as case counts in the region begin to climb, in part due to the BA.2.86 variant.

The plan makes face masks optional in most cases, unless a student is returning from isolation or the Philadelphia Department of Public Health determines masking is necessary to stop an outbreak in the classroom, school, office or department.

Students who test positive will be required to isolate for at least five days and participate in virtual learning.

They can return after five days as long as they don't have any symptoms.

But they will have to wear a mask for another five days once they return. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are also "highly recommended" to wear a mask for at least 10 days after their date of last exposure.

Students who get sent home with COVID symptoms during the school day are required to be picked up by a parent or guardian and will be given a free COVID test to take at home.