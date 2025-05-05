City of Philadelphia begins 2025 summer cleaning program

With the weather getting nicer and more Philadelphians heading outside to enjoy it, the city has officially launched its 2025 Summer One Philly, United City Citywide Cleaning Program. The program is a continued practice of Mayor Cherelle Parker's goal to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in the U.S.

While the citywide cleaning program is in its second year, this is its third iteration. Philadelphia's Office of Clean and Green Initiatives aims to improve city spaces and residents' quality of life by tackling litter, illegal dumping, graffiti, abandoned vehicles, vacant lots and nuisance properties. Since its inception, the program has already completed over 100,000 acts of service, according to a news release from the city.

The citywide cleaning program is prepared to maintain and repair vacant lots; remove graffiti; deep clean neighborhood parks and rec centers; maintain lawncare at neighborhood schools; inspect, clean, seal and enforce nuisance properties; remove unregistered and abandoned vehicles; repair potholes and clean SEPTA transit stations.

CBS Philadelphia

The 13-week cleaning program began on Monday, May 5, and will run through Aug. 1. The city also released an interactive map for residents to see when their neighborhood will be cleaned this summer.

Because litter and trash are most apparent on garbage days, city cleaning teams will be assigned to a route and work a day behind the neighborhood's trash collection day.

CBS Philadelphia

The day after trash collection, the city's Sanitation Department will send out cleaning teams with brooms, shovels, weed whackers, and leaf blowers to clean up litter and clear up debris around fences and curbs. Street-sweeping will then follow. The city will also have SWEEP officers give warnings and citations for anyone who intentionally commits a violation. The officers will also monitor business areas to ensure they're following street department regulations related to dumpsters, litter-free sidewalks and using proper garbage containers for takeout vendors.

"All residents will be encouraged to keep their block clean and join the fight against litter and illegal dumping by participating in the City's cleaning, greening and beautification programs," a statement from the city read in part. The biyearly cleaning program has become a part of Philadelphia's standard operating procedure, meaning every neighborhood will now be cleaned twice a year.

The program also joins a nationwide effort to remove 25 billion pieces of litter around the country by America's 250th birthday – July 4, 2026.