Philadelphia begins citywide cleaning program this week. Here's the schedule by neighborhood.

Philadelphia's Office of Clean and Green and Green Initiatives is starting its citywide cleaning program this week. The program starts in Northeast Philly and ends in North Philly in January.

The city says the initiative has provided more than 200,000 quality-of-life services through the program. The 13-week program aims to tackle quality-of-life issues like litter, illegal dumping, among others.

"Thanks to the success of the program over the past year and half and the diligent efforts of each agency's employees, the program is now standard operating procedure where detailed cleaning will take place in every neighborhood twice annually," the city said in a statement. "History has demonstrated that efforts from a one-time cleaning of the entire city cannot be maintained alone. Preventive measures, enforcement and support from residents and businesses keeping their areas clean are necessary to sustain cleaning efforts."

The schedule for the citywide cleaning program aligns with the schedule of the Sanitation Department's Fall Leaf Recycling program.

"By aligning the Citywide Cleaning and Greening Program with the Leaf Recycling Program, leaf collection services are enhanced and expanded through manual leaf removal in areas of the city that do not receive mechanical leaf collection," the city said in a statement. "Areas of the city with significant tree canopies will receive additional support capturing fallen leaves."

The city launched the citywide cleaning initiative last year in Mayor Cherelle Parker's first year in office. So far, the city says more than 50,000 blocks have been cleaned through the initiative.

Here's a picture of the full citywide cleaning schedule: