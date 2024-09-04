18,000 Philadelphia blocks cleaned in Mayor Cherelle Parker's summer-long cleanup effort

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker gave a progress report Wednesday after her administration completed a summer-long cleanup effort across the city.

Parker called the One Philly, United City Citywide Cleaning Program a success.

"I want to start by saying a special thank you to each and every person who is helping us make good on the ultimate goal safe clean and green with economic opportunity for all," Parker said.

More than a dozen city agencies spent 13 weeks cleaning up the streets and removing abandoned cars. Parker said more than 60,000 quality-of-life services in the city were completed, 18,000 city blocks were cleaned since June 3 and graffiti was removed from 2,000 blocks.

"This is the largest quality of life undertaking in this city's history," Parker said.

"Once we come through a community and neighborhood we need to engage with residents to keep it clean," said Carlton Williams, who is director of the city's Clean and Green Initiatives.

Williams said the "One Philly" project will now happen twice a year with the next cleanup beginning in the fall or early winter.

Large solar-powered trash cans were also unveiled Wednesday and Williams said they will be installed city-wide.

But at the corner of O and Luzerne streets in Juniata Park, pieces of trash were back in the street. CBS News Philadelphia was in the same neighborhood in June when the city launched the "One Philly" project.

"The last time they were here my baby brother could play around, we didn't have to worry about needles or anything that's dangerous," Eliceo Delarosa said.

Delarosa said the neighborhood still looks better and cleaner than it did before the cleanup, but he hopes his neighbors will do their part and these continued efforts instill pride in the community.

"It's going to better the community, at least keep everything it clean," he said.

The city is also encouraging residents to call 311 to report any issues on your block.