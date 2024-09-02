Philadelphia park ranger stabbing being investigated as hate crime, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A stabbing in Rittenhouse Square that left a 40-year-old city park ranger injured is now being investigated as a crime of hate, Philadelphia police sources said Monday.

Sources said the accused attacker, a 34-year-old man from University City, allegedly said while stabbing the park ranger, "Go back to your country, you immigrant." The 34-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation, sources said.

Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia that the 34-year-old allegedly walked into the park ranger's guard booth on the 1800 block of Walnut Street and lay on the ground just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Once the park ranger tried to get him to leave the booth, sources said, the 34-year-old allegedly jumped up and stabbed him.

While the park ranger suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and face, sources said he was still able to handcuff the 34-year-old and stop him from leaving while police responded.

It's unclear how many times the park ranger was stabbed, but sources said police recovered a pair of scissors which they believe the park ranger was stabbed with. The park ranger was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is expected to survive, sources said.

According to sources, the 34-year-old remains in custody.