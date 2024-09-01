Stabbing in Rittenhouse Square leaves City Park Ranger injured, Philadelphia police say

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A City Park Ranger was stabbed in the head during a scuffle with another man in Rittenhouse Square on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

The 40-year-old park ranger is among four people injured in three separate stabbings across the city on Sunday, according to police.

Police said a 40-year-old man working as a City Park Ranger was stabbed in the head near his right eye during a scuffle with a man at the 1800 block of Walnut Street. It happened just after 4:15 p.m.

The 40-year-old was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition. An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.

In Kensington, police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the right forearm inside a deli and a 63-year-old man was also injured with a cut to his head at around 4 p.m. The stabbing happened on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue. Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

Early Sunday morning, a 41-year-old woman walked into the hospital with two stab wounds in her upper right back. She was placed in stable condition, according to police. The stabbing happened on South Dewey Street in Southwest Philly just before 5 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the stabbings in Kensington or Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).