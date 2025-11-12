Philadelphians welcome tree to City Hall as festive holiday preparations get underway

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Center City. Philadelphia's official holiday tree arrived at City Hall Wednesday, marking the start of the city's festive season.

Crews used a crane to lower the massive white fir into place on the north side of City Hall Tuesday morning. Standing more than 50 feet tall, the tree will serve as the centerpiece of the city's holiday celebrations.

"It's beautiful! It's big! It's great!" one onlooker said, watching the tree go up.

For many Philadelphians, the moment signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

"Feels like home. It's nice to see," said Akil Carrington of West Philadelphia.

Mayor Cherelle Parker called the annual tree installation one of the city's most cherished traditions.

"The most wonderful time of the year is about to light up our city," Parker said. "And one of those places that will be shining the brightest is right here at City Hall."

The tree traveled nearly 300 miles from a family farm in Hornell, New York, before arriving in Philadelphia. Over the next few weeks, crews from Proof Productions will decorate it with thousands of lights and ornaments.

"There are 6,000 white LED lights and 100 meteor lights," said Dan McCunney, senior manager of communications for NRG Energy, which is powering the display. "It's going to light up the holiday season, light up City Hall."

The holiday festivities don't stop with the tree. The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park opens Friday, followed by the Christmas Village in Love Park on Nov. 22.

The Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village, which will include a vendor market this year, is set to open Nov. 28.

"I have two granddaughters who are 9 and 10, and I bring them ice skating," said Karen Tracy of Philadelphia. "It's just wonderful walking around the city."

Visitors can expect plenty of holiday cheer downtown, from festive lights to unique gifts sold by local vendors.

"The festive feel and people seem in a good mood," said Beth Tracy of Mount Airy. "And I always find something interesting to buy from one of the little stands."

The annual tree-lighting celebration is scheduled for Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, featuring a performance by R&B singer Ashanti.