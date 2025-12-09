Christmas comes early for kids at South Philadelphia PAL center: "I love it every time I come here"

Inside the Ford Police Athletic League Center on Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia, the presents were ready, dinner was hot and a few special guests arrived just in time to help kick off all the feels of the holidays.

The Phillie Phanatic was joined by Mrs. Claus to help get a final wish list for Santa and hand out a few goodies as part of the Phillies' Christmas party for about 100 PAL kids.

This is the 20th year for the Phillies have adopted the Ford PAL Center. Phillies alumni Milt Thompson looks forward to the event every year.

"I love it every time I come here," Thompson said. "To see the smiles on the kids' faces when they come in here, and they get their toys and get something to eat, and it's just a festive time."

Philadelphia Police Officer Joseph Ellerby has been at this PAL center for the past 26 years.

"A lot of kids, unfortunately, don't have a mother or father in their life, but they get to see what the blueprint is, how to be a mother and a father, and how somebody in the corner and love them," Ellerby said.

As for these youngsters, the holiday event means the countdown to Christmas is officially on, with a visit from Santa not too soon away.