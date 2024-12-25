Philadelphia families celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah with festive activities, time together

From sparkling lights to family traditions, Philadelphians celebrated the holidays out on the town Wednesday, embracing both Christmas and Hanukkah.

At City Hall, the Christmas tree set a magical tone for the morning for 10-year-old Rithu Sabarish, who was visiting with her family from Canada.

"The Christmas tree over there, I like it because it looks like there are shooting stars going down," Sabarish said.

After unwrapping gifts, many families flocked to Dilworth Plaza to skate at the ice rink.

"I wanted to ice skate because, since it's the winter, I like skating," said Gabriella Johnson.

Jimmy Rodriguez, who was visiting with his wife from Lancaster, dressed in a Santa hat.

"We didn't have any real plans, so we thought let's go out and have a day in the big city and have a good time," Rodriguez said.

For those seeking alternatives to Christmas celebrations, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History hosted its annual "Being ___ at Christmas" celebration, featuring a full day of family activities. The event formerly was called "Being Jewish at Christmas," but museum staff says they changed the title to include anyone who wants to stop by.

"There are lots of other religions here in the city, faith practices who are not observing Christmas, and there's a lot of people who maybe they are opening presents in the morning, and then they are looking for something else to do," said Dan Samuels, director of public programs at the museum.

Children and families enjoyed crafts, drumming and face painting.

"It's one of the only things open and available to do," said Michael Chesney, who attended with his wife and two kids. "Christmas is wonderful, but if you're another religion besides Christian, it can be a time where you're feeling like, 'What is there for me?' And there's this. And that's really very special."

For 13-year-old Idan Cohen, the event was a meaningful way to honor Jewish traditions.

"We have a tradition each night — one person lights the candle, a different person," he shared.

Seven-year-old Lily Monsky also shared her excitement about Hanukkah.

"I'm gonna celebrate Hanukkah for the rest of the day and get presents tonight!" she said.