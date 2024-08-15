Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Boys Choir and Choral returns home after India tour

By Ukee Washington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Choral returned home Thursday night after an incredible trip to India. 

The PBCC tour went from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15. 

A proper South Indian lunch! 🇮🇳

Posted by Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale on Sunday, August 11, 2024

The PBCC was established in the 1960s and has toured the world. 

The Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated group has toured the world with internationally renowned orchestras and soloists like Luciano Pavarotti. They've also appeared on national television. 

If you're interested in auditioning for the PBCC, click here

