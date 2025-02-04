Watch CBS News
2 teens shot in Southwest Philadelphia after attempted carjacking, police say

Two 13-year-old boys were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night after an attempted carjacking, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of Windsor Street at about 6:15 p.m., according to police. 

Police said one 13-year-old was shot in the thigh, while the other was struck in the buttocks. Both of them were placed in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. They're each being held for further investigation, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

