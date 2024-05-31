Philadelphia to attempt Guinness World Record for largest drag queen story hour

Philadelphia drag queen Brittany Lynn shares why celebrating Pride matters more than ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To help usher in the beginning of Pride month, The Philadelphia Gay News is attempting to set a Guinness Book World Record for hosting the largest drag story time reading on Saturday morning.

Sponsored by Visit Philadelphia, the story hour will take place at the National Constitution Center, located at 525 Arch St., at 9 a.m.

Philadelphia's own drag performer and LGBTQIA+ activist Brittany Lynn will emcee the event while several regional drag performers read aloud from well-known children's books.

Guests, families and friends are encouraged to register here.

A judge from Guinness World Records will be present for the count and will be joined by Celina Morrison-McLean Philadelphia's Executive Director of LGBTQ Affairs.

Pride month officially kicked off in Philadelphia on Thursday. June will be full of Pride celebrations and activities around the city. Pride organizers said this will be one of the biggest pride seasons with a record-breaking 400-foot flag that represents everyone.

This year's Philadelphia Pride and March Festival will be held on Sunday, June 2. The celebration will also have its first-ever headliner in RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Sapphira Cristal, and feature the most businesses in event history.