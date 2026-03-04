Philadelphia-area drivers report sticker shock at the gas pump amid conflict with Iran

Many drivers in the Philadelphia area are having sticker shock at the pump after gas prices jumped up again overnight.

Michael McKay owns a cleaning service and spends a lot of time on the road. He said Wednesday that he refills his gas tank at least every three days, and he is already feeling the sharp rise in gas prices.

"It's just getting ridiculous, it's just getting more expensive, your bills, everything, are more expensive, everything costs more," McKay said. "I'm constantly driving and I'm checking gas everywhere, I have to."

"It's over $3 now, and I'm like, I hope it don't go up to $3.50," Edward Millard said.

As many drivers feel the impact on their wallets, experts say the increase is directly tied to the surge in oil prices due to the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

"When crude oil prices increase, gas prices follow suit because a gallon of gasoline is made up of 50-60% crude oil," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

AAA said consumers have not seen a surge like this since Russia invaded Ukraine four years ago, and it's unclear how long it could last.

At the 76 gas station on Township Line Road in Drexel Hill, drivers say prices have jumped 40 cents in two days.

"This is still considered cheap because in Glen Mills it's $3.29 and $3.35, some of the Wawas out on Route 1 are almost $3.30 and $3.40," McKay said.

AAA said it's too soon to tell exactly how this increase will impact consumers, but many drivers are now hoping the sticker shock doesn't last long.

"I hope this war is going to be over with soon, and we just have to pray," said Josephina Dela Victoria.

AAA says to make your tank of gas go farther, clean out your car and take out anything heavy that you don't use. The heavier your car is, the more fuel it takes to run.