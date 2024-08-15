76ers unveil refurbished basketball court at Roberto Clemente Park in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers, Penn Medicine and Philadelphia officials unveiled a newly refurbished basketball court at Roberto Clemente Park in the city's Spring Garden neighborhood on Thursday.

The basketball court at 1800 Wallace Street, also known as the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" court, is more than just a court. It's the heartbeat of its neighborhood.

The game of life can be a rhythm of ups and downs depending on your circumstances.

On Thursday, the Sixers, Penn Medicine and city officials used basketball as a means to ensure kids were upbeat about their future.

"It's actually pretty emotional. It's overwhelming," Kara Lecker, a neighborhood parent, said. "The court before, I don't know when it had been renovated. Probably not for decades, and when it would rain, there would be huge puddles in the middle. You couldn't even use it. Oftentimes, the rims or the nets would be missing."

Since 2022, the public and private partnership has worked on projects like this to support neighborhood safety and revitalization efforts.

"Growing up with basketball, sometimes it's hard to find an indoor court," Sixers rookie Jared McCain said. "Sometimes just going to the park with your family, with my brother, was the only way we could get some shots up. For me, it built character. … This is just all [about] having fun, so I think it's a great addition to this community. And hopefully, it will help somebody chase their dreams."

On hand to unveil the refurbished court were a pair of Sixers rookies — McCain and big man Adem Bona — and Hall of Fame Julius "Dr. J' Erving.

"It becomes an outlet that nobody is paying a price for, but everyone in the community gets the chance to invest in," Erving said. "Keeping it up, keeping it nice and making it serve its purpose."

"Growing up, we have no indoor courts where I'm from," Bona said. "So places like this give me the opportunity to do what I'm doing right now."

It's those dreams that Lecker holds onto for her children who participated in the Sixers' clinic at the park Thursday.

"I can't even explain how amazing this is," Lecker said. "We live four blocks away, and this is our basketball court. It's huge for this neighborhood."