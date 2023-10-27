Watch CBS News
NJ Gov. vetoes toll increases on turnpike, Garden State Parkway: "not satisfied"

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The New Jersey Turnpike Authority planned to raise tolls on the turnpike and Garden State Parkway, but Gov. Phil Murphy told them to go back to the drawing board.

The Garden State governor vetoed the NJTA's budget for 2024 that included another 3% increase in tolls.

Murphy's tweet said he was "not satisfied with the justification provided for the toll increases reflected in the budget and need[s] more information for why the board is taking this step."

In a 2020 meeting, the NJTA approved a resolution authorizing potential annual toll increases up to a maximum of 3% a year.

That went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

State legislators have proposed a bill to prevent annual or automatic toll increases.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 10:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

