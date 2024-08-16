Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. remembers brother lost in tragic Uber crash on Philadelphia's Kelly Drive

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. mourns loss of member who died in Kelly Drive crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is remembering their brother Steven Moultrie.

"It was a devastating loss for us. Steven played a big part of our chapter," David Richardson, President of Nu Sigma Chapter said.

Police said Moultrie was killed when his Uber driver made an illegal turn and crashed on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

"Steven marched to the beat of his own drum," Richardson said. "He has so many great memories with everybody that he comes in contact with. Steve was extremely unique."

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon and an Uber driver in a black Nissan Altima on Kelly Drive made a wrong turn into oncoming traffic along Reservoir Drive.

A white Nissan Rouge hit the Altima and caused the Altima to spin and hit a BMW and Moultrie was rushed to Temple Hospital where he died, police said.

His fraternity brothers said they are going to miss him and his love for service and giving back to the community.

"He just wanted to make the world a better place. That's what Steve believed in. He believes the good in everybody," Richardson said.

Police said charges are pending and the crash is currently under investigation.

Uber said they too are looking into the crash and have removed the driver's access to the platform as soon as they were notified.

A spokesperson for Uber said in part, "There are no words to describe this tragic loss and our hearts are with the rider's loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time."

As the fraternity remembers the good times with Moultrie, Richardson said he was always on the go and doing projects and never slowed down.

"But now when you look back at it, you see the reason why he had to do so much in so little bit of time. Because his time was limited here on this Earth," Richardson said.