Young Philadelphia golfers walk with the pros at 2025 Truist Championship

Headed to 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia? Here's what to know.

Headed to 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia? Here's what to know.

Headed to 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia? Here's what to know.

While thousands of fans lined the fairways at the 2025 Truist Championship on Thursday, a lucky few had the best view in the house. They're not VIPs or media personnel — they're local teenagers.

These standout students are recipients of golf scholarships through PGA REACH Philadelphia. They are not only talented athletes on the Philadelphia Junior Tour, this week, they're also serving as standard bearers at one of the region's premier PGA events.

Joe Gangemi, his sister Emma and fellow junior golfer Addison Murphy are walking side-by-side with golf's top professionals during tournament play, carrying the iconic signs displaying player names and scores.

"I'm nervous about getting the scores wrong," Joe Gangemi admitted, overwhelmed but excited for the unique opportunity.

The experience is more than just an inside look — it's a front-row lesson these young athletes experience firsthand.

"How they approach their shots, what their routine is before they warm up," said Abby, another junior golfer, reflecting on what she's learning from the pros.

"Probably seeing how they deal with their emotions if they hit a bad shot," Emma Gangemi said.

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

For Joe Gangemi, it's about inspiration. "What would be the motivation they had to go pro?" he wondered aloud, already thinking like a future champion.

The opportunity is possible through PGA REACH Philadelphia, which champions the youth, military, diversity and inclusion.

According to the nonprofit's foundation director, Courtney Curcio, the initiative is about more than golf — it's about empowering the next generation.

"They look up to them. They only see them on TV, and to be that up close and in person with all those players, it's unforgettable," Curcio said.

Though standard bearer is a volunteer position, these juniors have shown professional-level dedication. They've been on site all week for practice rounds and will remain through the weekend, earning every bit of their place.