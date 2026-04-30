Golf fans see Wanamaker Trophy in Philadelphia ahead of PGA Championship

Golf fans got the chance to get up close and personal to the PGA Championship trophy Thursday night at City Hall.

The Wanamaker Trophy, which has ties to the Philadelphia region going back generations, was on display ahead of the PGA Championship, slated for May 11 to 17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square.

"I wanted to get close to see the individual winners over the years," Kevin McNulty said.

"It's a fantastic event and you see the greatest golfers in the world at the PGA," McNulty added.

The Kleins said they'll be there to see it in person.

"We are going on Sunday for the final, so we plan to be there all day morning to night and looking forward to seeing major championship in PA," Joe Klein said.

Thursday's event offered interactive experiences for fans, including a golf simulator and private lessons.

The PGA is part of a crowded schedule of events in the Philadelphia area this summer, from FIFA World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game to celebrations for the country's 250th birthday.

"It's a nice beginning to the spring and summer and all the good stuff that is going to happen in Philadelphia," Bill Lawton said.

The final two rounds of the PGA Championship on May 16 and 17 will air on CBS Philadelphia and stream on Paramount+. Coverage starts at 1 p.m.