This Delaware County family created the perfect view for the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

As thousands of fans descend on Aronimink Golf Club for the PGA Championship, one Newtown Square family is preparing for a busy weekend of its own — right in its backyard.

Sean Bellew, whose home sits along the fairway of the first hole at Aronimink, said he began planning for moments like this shortly after moving into the neighborhood five years ago.

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"We moved in here five years ago, and the planning started just about that point," Bellew said.

To make the most of the rare vantage point, Bellew hired a local company to build a raised viewing platform he calls the "Sky Deck," allowing guests to watch players approach the first green and putt out without leaving the property.

"We have a great view because we can hear the tee shots, and we can see them playing, and then we see their approach shot, and then we see them putt out," Bellew said. "You get to stand still and watch the whole field come past us."

Bellew initially believed he had come up with a one-of-a-kind idea, but soon realized many of his neighbors had similar plans.

"I thought I had the greatest idea," he said. "But then I walked my property line and everyone you can see from that direction and around has something like this to take advantage of the weekend."

The Bellew family expects a steady stream of visitors throughout the championship. Bellew's son, Aidan, who recently turned 21, said the family has parties planned all weekend to celebrate both the tournament and his birthday.

Aidan is an avid golf fan who attended all three practice rounds. He said the gatherings will remain respectful of the players and course.

"Not too many drinks are gonna be flowing," he said. "We're going to be respectful of the course, respectful of the players, have ourselves a good time, but you guys got nothing to worry about over here."

He said he is especially excited to watch some of golf's biggest stars play just feet from his backyard.

"Of course I gotta say Scottie Scheffler," Aidan Bellew said. "Another one I've been looking out for is Cam Young."

Between friends and family, the Bellews estimate they will host more than 1,000 people over the course of the weekend.

And with one of the best views of the PGA Championship anywhere near Aronimink, they expect plenty of company.