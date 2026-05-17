Sunshine for final day of PGA Championship as Philadelphia area reaches the 90s. Here's the forecast.

Shorts, sandals, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Sums up Sunday! For the afternoon, we are chasing 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A brief sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out north of the city.

Big heat and higher humidity arrive in the low to mid-90's Monday through Wednesday. Record highs may be set on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then we switch gears as a cold front brings gusty storms later in the day Wednesday. That will drop the temperatures by 30 degrees in just 24 hours to the mid 60's on Thursday.

Weather forecast for PGA Championship

Let's get to the PGA Championship — greens will be drying out significantly by the weekend, so expect those putts to be rolling extremely fast.

CBS News Philadelphia

If you have any plans, whether to go to Aronimink Golf Club or just host a watching event at home, the weather will be great for either. Maybe even a bit on the hot side, but we're not expecting rain, storms or any significant wind.

NEXT big weather changes

Looking ahead beyond Sunday, Monday through Wednesday will also be nice days but they will also be much hotter with a chance of isolated showers and storms each afternoon and evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Monday humidity begins to creep into the region and the record high temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be in reach with highs reaching the mid 90's by Tuesday.

Of course, we all know what goes up must come down and that is exactly what happens when a cold front crosses the region triggering thunderstorms late Wednesday and ushering in much cooler air by Thursday as temperatures fall 30 degrees to the mid 60's.

Much of Philadelphia region in severe drought

We need rain. The weekly drought monitor was released Thursday, and we now have over 60% of our area in severe drought. That's a 3 of5 on the drought index.

The bad news is that we do not anticipate any impactful rain events over the next three to four days, but the good news is that the temps will be ramping up, which is great if you're ready for more summer-like conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Turning hot. High 90, low 64.

Monday: Chasing records. High 95, low 66.

Tuesday: Chasing records. High 96, low 70.

Wednesday: Hot, evening storms. High 96, low 73.

Thursday: A shower or two possible. High 66, low 62.

Friday: Showers and storms. High 62, low 55.

Saturday: Showers and storms. High 33, low 52.

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