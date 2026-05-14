Philadelphia's Dre's Water Ice ready to sell thousands of cups of the local staple at the PGA Championship

For a few days, Dre's Water Ice and Ice Cream is leaving his food truck spot in Philadelphia behind and trading it for a spot at Aronimink Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Championship.

Owner Andre Andrews has been in business for more than 13 years, and says the idea started when he was a kid making ice cream with his grandfather.

"We used to make vanilla ice cream and peach cobbler or apple pie," Andrews said.

Those Southern-inspired dessert flavors, like banana pudding and strawberry shortcake, are what he's known for. But this weekend, he's sticking with a Philadelphia favorite: water ice.

Offering flavors like dragonfruit, lemon and mango, Dre's is one of a few local vendors serving thousands of fans during championship week: a milestone moment for any small business owner.

"It's an honor, one, to represent Philadelphia, West Philly," Andrews said. "Water ice is one of our staple foods here...to present that on a world stage is a blessing and an opportunity we are grateful for."

Andrews said he's bringing on extra staff to help keep up with the crowds. His team will prepare more than 7,000 water ice cups this weekend.

The weather will definitely be working in his favor, with temperatures hitting the 80s on Saturday and high 80s on Sunday.