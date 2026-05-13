Thursday morning rain could affect start of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Here's the weather forecast.

Things will be pretty damp as you head out the door Thursday morning in the Philadelphia region after the overnight rain. We may have a few lingering showers early.

Grab the light jacket or sweatshirt as temps will be in the 50s and 60s all day.

NEXT big weather changes

Early morning showers could affect the start of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

CBS News Philadelphia

Clouds break for sunshine on Friday, and we go back to the 70s. Then, the 80s return on Saturday with 90 degrees possible on Sunday.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a potential heat wave as highs go into the 90s early next week. Our NEXT weather maker will likely be on Wednesday with showers and storms.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Morning shower. High 67, low 55.

Friday: Clouds to sun. High 71, low 51.

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High 83, low 54.

Sunday: Heating up. High 89, low 65.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High 91, low 66.

Tuesday: Very hot. High 93, low 68.

Wednesday: Shower, thunderstorm. High 88, low 70.

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