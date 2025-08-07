Watch CBS News
Peter Pan bus hits, kills pedestrian in wheelchair panhandling in Philadelphia, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Peter Pan tour bus in Philadelphia Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Market Street in University City shortly after 9:30 a.m. for reports of a fatal crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

Police said a Peter Pan tour bus was going north on Schuylkill Avenue when a 40-year-old pedestrian panhandling between two lanes of traffic rolled in front of the bus.

When the traffic light turned green, police said the bus continued going north and hit the pedestrian. Police said the bus driver didn't see the pedestrian roll in front of the bus.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver remained at the scene. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.

The incident is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Division.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

