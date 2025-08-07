Peter Pan bus hits, kills pedestrian in wheelchair panhandling in Philadelphia, police say

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Peter Pan tour bus in Philadelphia Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Market Street in University City shortly after 9:30 a.m. for reports of a fatal crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

Police said a Peter Pan tour bus was going north on Schuylkill Avenue when a 40-year-old pedestrian panhandling between two lanes of traffic rolled in front of the bus.

When the traffic light turned green, police said the bus continued going north and hit the pedestrian. Police said the bus driver didn't see the pedestrian roll in front of the bus.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver remained at the scene. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.

The incident is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Division.