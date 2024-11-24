Man wanted for fatal shooting inside North Philadelphia pizza shop now in custody, police say

26-year-old killed inside North Philadelphia pizza shop over possible case of road rage, police say

A man wanted for shooting and killing a man inside a pizza shop after a fender-bender is now in custody, Philadelphia police said Sunday.

Jamel Brunson, 48, surrendered to homicide detectives on Saturday, a police spokesperson said in an email.

Brunson was wanted after police said he got into a minor car crash just after midnight on Nov. 21. He then got out of his vehicle and went into Pete's Pizza, on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, along with the other driver.

Inside the shop, a fight broke out and Brunson pulled out a gun before shooting the other driver.

The victim, a man in his 20s, has not been publicly identified.

Police later released surveillance images of Brunson and advertised a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Brunson is now charged with murder, gun charges and recklessly endangering another person.