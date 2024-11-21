26-year-old fatally shot in Philadelphia over possible case of road rage, police say

26-year-old killed inside North Philadelphia pizza shop over possible case of road rage, police say

Philadelphia Police are looking for a gunman accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old man inside a North Philadelphia pizza shop over a possible case of road rage.

The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday at Pete's Pizza on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue.

According to investigators, the incident started out when two men got into a minor car crash outside the pizza shop.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said surveillance video showed the men pulled over after the crash and spoke to each other. One of the men, a 26-year-old, then went into the pizza shop followed by the second man.

According to police, surveillance cameras inside the pizza shop showed a physical altercation broke out between the men before one of them fired a gun, killing the 26-year-old.

Small said the gunman then left in a black or dark-colored SUV.

The pizza shop is across the street from the Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters.

"The PHA cameras did record the back of the shooter's vehicle, so hopefully it recorded the license plate," Small said. "That's going to be part of our investigation. Homicide detectives will retrieve all the camera, all the recordings."

CBS News Philadelphia is waiting for police to release surveillance images of the SUV and of the shooter.