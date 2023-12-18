Pet Project: Are you your cat's favorite human?

Pet Project: How to tell if you're your cat's favorite person

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- They may show it differently, but cats bond just as closely with humans as much as dogs do, animal advocate Carol Erickson explains in this week's Pet Project.

How can you tell who your cat's favorite person is? There are a few ways, Erickson said.

One sign, she said, is "that slow blink that they give, where they partially close their eyes, and then maybe they look to the side."

Another indication is head bunting, when cats rub their heads or faces on a person, which is a way for the animals to rub their pheromones onto people they like, Erickson said. Cats will love it if people rub their heads or faces right back, she said.

"If the cat spends most of their time with you, they really like you," she added.

Another sign you're the favorite is if the cat trusts you. One sign of trust is when a cat accepts medicine from a person without a fight, Erickson said.

Finally, if a cat is excited to see you after time apart, that's a sign you're the cat's favorite person, she said.

If you want to be your cat's favorite, spend time with them, but don't force attention, Erickson recommends.

Cats also tend to like people with personalities similar to their own, Erickson said, so a playful cat might like a playful human while a more laid-back cat could be drawn to a more relaxed person.

