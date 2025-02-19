Person of interest wanted in connection with 2022 North Philadelphia homicide; $20K reward offered

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in May 2022 in North Philadelphia.

Police said in a release Wednesday morning the person of interest was last seen with the victim.

The 34-year-old man was found in the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street in the Tioga neighborhood on May 14, 2022, after 8 p.m. Police said the man died of his injuries from several gunshot wounds.

The man was last seen on video walking with another man away from New Hoagie City on West Hunting Park and around the 3400 block of North 21st Street, police said in the release.

The distance from West Estaugh Street to New Hoagie City is about a four-minute drive. The distance from New Hoagie City on West Hunting Park to North 21st Street is about a two-minute drive.

Police said the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

The person of interest is considered armed and dangerous. Police said if you see the person, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

If there is any information about the person of interest and/or about the shooting, police are urged to call the Homicide Division at 215-686-TIPS [8477]. Detective Perfidio #9024 is assigned to the investigation.

People can also submit a tip by text to PPDTIP [773847] or email at tips@phillypolice.com. Anonymous tips can be made online at Philly Police.