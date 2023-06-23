Two Pa. Senate bills aim to eliminate emissions testing for newer vehicles

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Residents in Butler County know they do not need to get a yearly emissions test on their vehicle but here in Allegheny County, it's required by state law.

However, that could soon change.

The question is: are emissions tests needed in newer vehicles that are already designed to cut emissions?

Some lawmakers are saying no and that is the debate happening right now in Harrisburg.

On Wednesday, two bills were passed in the capital - Senate Bill 561 and Senate Bill 562. SB561 would exempt cars less than five years old from the test because the cars rarely fail. SB562 would add seven more counties to the dozens that are completely exempt from emissions testing. In our region, that would be Westmoreland, Mercer, Cambria, and Blair counties.

Currently, 25 counties in the Commonwealth require vehicle emissions testing every year to improve air quality to combat pollution.

These two bills are essentially saying that since new vehicles already pass inspection coming off of the lot, Pennsylvania's newer cars shouldn't have to be subject to a $40, unnecessary test.

Both bills have bipartisan support but those who oppose them are saying that people can't just trust that newer cars have less emissions.

So, will the government get in gear?

Time will tell.

The two bills now head to the Pennsylvania House for consideration.

