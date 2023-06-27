SEPTA awarded $80 million grant for zero-emission buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA got a major boost Monday to its efforts to have an entire fleet of zero-emission buses. But with violence reported on buses and trains – and ridership numbers well below pandemic levels – riders are questioning if this should be a priority.

The electric buses could be the future of SEPTA, and the federal government is giving the transit authority $80 million to help make it happen.

"This 80-million dollar low-no grant is the largest single infrastructure grant SEPTA has ever received," Leslie Richards, of SEPTA, said.

The money will go towards modernizing the electrical infrastructure at bus depots. By 2027 – officials plan to start buying more battery-powered buses and have a full zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

"Emissions from vehicles is one of the highest polluters, and whenever we look at what can we do to help our environment, it is helping get less pollution into the air," Richards said.

A pilot program featuring these new buses could start by next year. But riders CBS News Philadelphia talked with didn't see the program as a priority.

"Well, it's good for the air, but that's not really what I'm worried about," Eva Dupree said.

When asked where SEPTA should be spending money – riders overwhelmingly said there needs to be upgrades to safety.

"The subway would be a good place because, for people who work in the evening, it's a little dangerous. Although it's getting that way on the buses also," Dupree said.

"You can see people shooting up on the bus. You see people smoking weed on the bus. This is happening on an everyday basis," Tabari said.

The federal grant money is specifically earmarked for the zero-emissions program and has to be spent on that.

But SEPTA maintains safety will not be left behind.

"We never take our eye away from safety as well," Richards said.