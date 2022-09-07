Pennsylvania woman dies after being attacked by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas: police

NASSAU, Bahamas (CBS) -- A 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman has died after police say she was attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas. The Royal Bahamas Police Force says the incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman went snorkeling with her family at Green Cay when she was attacked by the shark.

The woman was on a cruise to the Bahamas with her family. Police did not provide where in Pennsylvania the woman is from.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean Group said the woman and her family were guests on the Harmony of the Seas cruise. They said the woman died from her injuries after arriving at a local hospital.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the company said in a statement.

The Harmony of the Seas cruise departed from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday for a seven-day trip.