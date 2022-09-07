Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania woman dies after being attacked by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

NASSAU, Bahamas (CBS) -- A 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman has died after police say she was attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas. The Royal Bahamas Police Force says the incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman went snorkeling with her family at Green Cay when she was attacked by the shark.

The woman was on a cruise to the Bahamas with her family. Police did not provide where in Pennsylvania the woman is from.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean Group said the woman and her family were guests on the Harmony of the Seas cruise. They said the woman died from her injuries after arriving at a local hospital.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the company said in a statement.

The Harmony of the Seas cruise departed from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday for a seven-day trip.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.