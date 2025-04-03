Unity Recovery suspends some Philadelphia programs amid possible federal funding cuts

A Philadelphia-based organization that has been a vital resource for individuals battling addiction and homelessness is now facing an unprecedented crisis.

Unity Recovery, which has helped thousands of people rebuild their lives since 2019, has been forced to suspend much of its programming due to federal funding cuts. This includes shutting down a drop-in center in Manayunk.

In a Facebook post shared this week, Unity Recovery announced the severe impact of the cuts. According to the post, the federal administration's decision to retroactively slash mental health and addiction funding has led to the closure of key programs, affecting more than 700 individuals across Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. As a result, more than 20 dedicated staff members have lost their jobs, and those in need of help may no longer have access to essential recovery services.

Effective immediately, Unity Recovery has suspended several programs:

New enrollment into peer recovery services has been closed in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, leaving many unable to access support during a critical time.

In-person pro-social and educational activities are paused, including recovery yoga, life skills groups and other peer-led programs.

Drop-in services in Philadelphia have been shut down, though overnight drop-in services at the Southside Community Center in Pittsburgh remain open — at least for now.

A federal court in Rhode Island on Thursday temporarily halted the cuts. In a post on Facebook, Unity Recovery said staff have "not yet received formal notification from our funders about the implications of this ruling, [but] we remain hopeful that the administration will follow the Court's orders."

"These are not just cuts. This is a dismantling of peer and community infrastructure that has been built by and for the people," executive director Robert Ashford said. "It feels hollow. It feels empty."

Ashford says the organization has an annual $2 million operating budget with 90% of funding coming from the federal government.

Since 2019, Unity Recovery has provided vital services to people like Lil.

"I cried like a baby when they said they were closed," Lil said. "People of all ages are in need."

Unity Recovery's programs have been a lifeline for people in early or long-term recovery, those experiencing homelessness, and individuals struggling with mental health.

Services range from community outreach and peer-led programs to providing essentials such as hygiene supplies and overdose prevention kits. These services are key for many individuals who have no other safety net.

In response to the crisis, Unity Recovery is calling on its community, partners and supporters to take action. They urge people to contact their elected officials, speak out on social media, and demand the restoration of funding for community-based recovery services.

"We need your voice. Your outrage. Your solidarity," Unity Recovery's post reads. "Every person impacted by substance use and mental health deserves access to care, compassion, and community. The federal government has chosen to turn its back. We ask you to stand up."

Despite the heavy blow, Ashford remains determined to continue fighting for the dignity, health and future of those they serve.

"We're bruised but not broken," he said. "We still have other funding, and we will continue to fight."

Unity Recovery's fight is far from over, and with the community's support, they hope to rebuild and continue their mission of providing hope, dignity and care for those who need it most.