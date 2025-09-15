Pennsylvania Turnpike closed in both directions in Whitpain Township after crash

Both the north and southbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Plymouth Meeting and Lansdale exits in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County, are closed after a crash on Monday afternoon.

Two people were flown to an area hospital in unknown conditions, Montgomery County officials tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police said there were no fatalities. State police said they're working on partially reopening lanes in both directions.

Chopper 3 was live over the highway, showing a heavily damaged dark-colored SUV and a large traffic backup.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.