Pa. treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.

About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500.

"That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."

The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.

The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

