Pa. lawmaker proposes banning TikTok on state-owned devices and networks

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania could be the next state to ban TikTok from state-owned devices and networks if a proposal by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) becomes law.

Senate Bill 379 would prohibit the TikTok app from state-owned devices and networks, including – for example – Wi-Fi networks at state college campuses.

The reason?

"TikTok presents an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk," Phillips-Hill said.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company, and some cybersecurity experts and political leaders have grown concerned Chinese law could compel TikTok to provide sensitive user data – including from U.S. users – to China's government.

Students who spoke Monday with CBS News at Penn State University's Harrisburg campus mostly expressed support for the idea of restricting TikTok from state-owned devices and networks.

TikTok "definitely shouldn't be on state-owned grounds where it could get sensitive information," said Tyler Boyar, a computer science and finance student who is originally from Putnam County, New York, north of New York City.

So far, Phillips-Hill's bill has attracted only Republican co-sponsors, although no lawmakers have expressed public opposition to it. Governor Josh Shapiro's (D) press office didn't immediately respond to a message asking whether he has a position on the issue.

The state's treasurer, Stacy Garrity (R), has already banned treasury employees from using TikTok on treasury devices and networks.

Phillips-Hill said she doesn't personally use TikTok because of the risk but isn't trying to prevent anyone else from using it.

"Devices that potentially have access to state information, the state networks – that's where we are focusing on our efforts," she said.

In Texas, where a similar ban is already in place – in that case following a directive from the state's governor, Greg Abbott (R), students have expressed mixed views.

"It makes sense why they would ban TikTok," said George Leing, a University of Houston student.

"If you're going to ban TikTok, it's like banning YouTube, it's like banning Instagram—all of those platforms for people to network themselves, to get out there in front of other people," said Jacob Bey, a Texas Southern University student.