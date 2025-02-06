Pennsylvania tattoo artist makes Philadelphia Eagles pride permanent for fans

This tattoo artist inks elaborate Philadelphia Eagles tributes: "the ultimate commitment as a fan"

This tattoo artist inks elaborate Philadelphia Eagles tributes: "the ultimate commitment as a fan"

This tattoo artist inks elaborate Philadelphia Eagles tributes: "the ultimate commitment as a fan"

At Swagga House tattoo studio in Elkins Park, Philadelphia Eagles fans are making their team pride permanent.

Ron Pichardo, a North Philadelphia native and tattoo artist, has made a name for himself by inking elaborate Eagles-themed tattoos. For Pichardo, the artwork represents the ultimate display of Eagles pride.

"You gotta say it for life and wear it on your skin," Pichardo said. "So I feel like this is the ultimate commitment as a fan."

Pichardo considers himself a big Eagles fan, too, but his brothers took different paths.

"One is a Dallas fan, the other one's a Patriots fan … go figure," he said.

On Wednesday, Pichardo was busy working on Eric Piehl from Port Richmond.

"It felt like the right time to do it," Piehl said about his decision to get an eagle tattooed on his left leg. "Why not? Super Bowl … just felt fitting."

Piehl's not alone. According to Pichardo, whenever the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, demand for Birds tattoos skyrockets. Fans from across the region and beyond seek him out.

"I even had someone fly in from Germany to get one," he said.

Pichardo's work has gained national attention. After the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl victory, ESPN ranked one of his tattoos second among the top 10 Eagles Super Bowl tattoos.

"That was a highlight," Pichardo said.

Beyond tattooing, Pichardo also expresses his Eagles devotion through other visual art. He designs and sells custom clothing, including a shirt created for this year's Super Bowl called "Bird Gang Revenge," which features an eagle tearing apart a red helmet.

"That's how I feel," Pichardo said. "And I'm pretty sure that's how everybody in Philadelphia feels. It's revenge time, all right?"

His approach to art mirrors the discipline of an athlete. A marathon runner himself, Pichardo said he often imagines what the Eagles players experience on game day.

"I know adrenaline is pumping crazy and all. You can get in your head pretty bad about a race. So they're probably going through it, but once that ball snaps, I'm sure it's just like tunnel vision," he said.

That vision became reality once he completed his tattoo on Piehl — an eagle, quite literally, bleeding green.

"I wanted more of a street graffiti vibe. I also love the imperfections, because no one's perfect," Pichardo said. "But we will win in a perfect fashion."