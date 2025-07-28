Pennsylvania Sunday hunting days set for 2025

When are the Sunday hunting days in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania hunters now have 10 new Sunday hunting opportunities in 2025.

After Pennsylvania lawmakers repealed the ban on Sunday hunting earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Monday that Sunday hunting begins Sept. 14 and runs every weekend through Dec. 7.

What are the Sunday hunting days in Pennsylvania?

The new Sunday hunting days are Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7.

The dates were finalized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission during a meeting on Monday. Before, the only Sundays open to hunting were Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania

On July 7, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1431 into law, fully repealing the state's ban on Sunday hunting. The law allows the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set additional Sunday hunting opportunities.

House Bill 1431 passed the state Senate on June 30 after passing the state House of Representatives on June 11. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Mandy Steele, then went back to the state House for a final vote on concurrence before it reached the governor's desk.

"These additional days are just the beginning of what will be for Sunday hunting. I look forward to the years to come when Sunday hunting is fully incorporated and considered for the year's hunting season," Steele said in a news release on Monday.

Pennsylvania previously didn't allow any hunting on Sundays — except for foxes, coyotes and crows during open season. In 2020, then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law that dedicated three Sundays to hunting deer and bear during archery and gun seasons.

The previously approved Sundays for foxes, coyotes and crows remain in place for the 2025-26 seasons, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said on Monday.