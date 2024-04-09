Could Pennsylvania lawmakers end the Sunday hunting ban? The Game Commission says it supports the push

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission said it supports a push in Harrisburg to end the ban on Sunday hunting.

There are two active bills to remove the prohibition of hunting on Sundays, which the Game Commission says would allow the state to join 39 others that have no statutory restrictions on Sunday hunting.

Bryan Burhans, the agency's executive director, expressed his support for expanded Sunday hunting opportunities at a House Game and Fisheries Committee meeting Tuesday.

"Removing the statutory barrier is within the best long-term interests of the sportsmen and sportswomen of the Commonwealth, and the scientific management of wildlife," Burhans said.

Since the 19th century, Pennsylvania has mostly banned Sunday hunting. In 2020, hunters were finally given three Sundays to hunt deer and bear during archery and gun seasons.

One of the bills is sponsored by Rep. Mandy Steele from Fox Chapel, who called hunting "a family tradition" and "an economic powerhouse" that helps preserve the state's forests for future generations. The other bill is sponsored by Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, which has opposed Sunday hunting, said in a surprising turn that they'll step aside as long as a few guidelines are approved.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says people who want to hunt on Sundays should contact their state representative and state senator and voice their opinions.