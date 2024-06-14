Pickup truck driver made illegal turn before fatal crash with PA state troopers, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pickup truck driver was killed in a crash with Pennsylvania State Police troopers on Columbus Boulevard early Friday morning, the agency said.

Around 1:30 a.m., two troopers were headed south on Columbus Boulevard with their emergency lights on as they went "to assist with another incident."

When they reached the intersection of Race Street near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, a Mazda pickup truck "was in the process of making an illegal U-turn," a PSP spokesperson wrote in an email.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigate a crash on Columbus Boulevard near Penn's Landing on June 14, 2024. A Mazda pickup truck and a PSP vehicle were involved in the crash.

While the driver was killed, the two troopers had moderate injuries and were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where they were treated and released.

The Mazda was struck on the passenger side and appeared to be overturned at the scene of the crash.

A marked Pennsylvania State Police car was also at the scene. Some broken glass and other debris were visible in the roadway as troopers investigated the crash.

"While the Troopers were responding to assist other PSP Troopers, this crash is unrelated to any other incident. The two injured Troopers were not involved in a pursuit as reported," the spokesperson wrote.

The identity of the truck driver was not immediately available. Names are often withheld for a time after fatal incidents pending notification of the victim's next of kin.

An overturned Mazda pickup truck and a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser can be seen at the scene of a crash on Columbus Boulevard near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia on June 14, 2024. CBS News Philadelphia