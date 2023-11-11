Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police see spike in applications after removing college requirement

By Jessica Macaulay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police have opened a new cadet application cycle, and college credit is not on the bill. 

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro first removed the college credit requirement to become a state trooper back in August. 

Since then, the number of applicants interested in joining the force has skyrocketed. The agency saw a 250% increase in people looking to take the test to become a trooper in their first application period after lifting the requirement. 

Officials have said about 1,000 cadets passed the test during the first cycle and more than 600 of them would not have been eligible before, because of the college requirement.

