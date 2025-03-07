Here's how a Pennsylvania school is setting students with autism, intellectual disabilities up for success

People with autism often face barriers to employment, but a private school in Middletown Township, Delaware County, is coming up with a solution.

Davidson School, operated by the nonprofit Elwyn, opened a café on Feb. 3 so students can get real world experience without even leaving campus.

Twenty-one-year-old Keith Gould, who has autism and intellectual disability, works the cash register, pours coffee and keeps the snack shelves stocked.

"I like working here and I like to get along with others," Gould said.

Davidson School serves 400 students with autism and other disabilities between the ages of 3-22.

Principal Brian Kukulski said students at the café are learning skills they can't get in a traditional classroom. The goal is to break down barriers to employment.

"Historically, individuals with certain disabilities have been funneled into food, filth and flowers," Kukulski said. "What we're doing as an organization is we're elevating our expectations."

The café is part of the Shrine Student Transition Center, which also features a room for budding artists. Students there can mold animal shapes out of clay and trace logos.

Seventeen-year-old David Sullivan, who has autism and intellectual disability, is developing patience and creativity, with the goal of getting a job.

"I have a very open mind and an open mindset and I just love creating stuff," Sullivan said. "It's like a passion I always had."

The transition center even has a mock apartment, equipped with a bedroom, living room and kitchen. Twenty-year-old Ciana Beaufort with autism is practicing daily tasks like unloading the dishwasher to live independently.

"I feel great about it," Beaufort said. "I feel like it will help more people after me."

Gould is hoping to have his own apartment one day, along with a job close to home.

"My goal will be working at Acme, near Narberth and do stock," Gould said. "I like to stock shelves and I like to follow the steps."

He's following the steps to achieve success.