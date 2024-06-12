Pennsylvania high school graduate overcomes major medical obstacles to receive diploma

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Ridley High School graduate tackled some major medical hurdles to walk across the stage this week.

Cole Steiner, 18, had three brain surgeries to treat Chiari malformation, a rare condition in which the brain tissue extends into the spinal cord. He also had two spinal surgeries to treat severe scoliosis, with a 120-degree curve in his spine.

Steiner says he's endured years of physical and occupational therapy, but through it all, he has always maintained his positive spirit.

"It made me more resilient and stronger and made me feel much more confident in myself and made me feel empathetic," Steiner said.

His mother called him her medical miracle.

"His neurosurgeon at Children's National Medical Center in D.C. actually presents Cole's case all throughout the country, so he is literally in a book," Cole's mother Nicole Steiner said. "His name is never given."

Steiner graduated from high school on Tuesday and was originally planning to attend University of the Arts. With University of the Arts permanently closed, he is now planning to study music at Temple University.