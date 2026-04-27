Pennsylvania congressman says incident at press gala raises security concerns ahead of America 250 events

Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick was inside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton Saturday night as shots rang out in the lobby while the White House Correspondents' Dinner was happening.

Video shows a gunman charging the security perimeter before being stopped by Secret Service.

"I knew instantly what it was. Gunfire is a very unique sound," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said his main concern was his fiancée, Fox News correspondent Jaqui Heinrich, who was seated at the front near Vice President JD Vance. President Trump was also inside the ballroom for the event.

"After I got everybody under our table, that's where I ran, was right up there," Fitzpatrick said.

While everyone was safe, it was a scary situation that marked the third such attack around Mr. Trump in less than three years. While the president commended Secret Service actions, the event still raised questions about presidential protection and security around major events like America 250.

Mr. Trump praised the efforts of Secret Service agents. But lawmakers, including Fitzpatrick, who is a former FBI agent, have raised concerns about security.

"They stopped him. So in that sense, yes, they were. But I do think it raises a much broader question," Fitzpatrick said.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed White House officials will meet this week to discuss security, specifically around major events like celebrations for America's 250th anniversary this summer.

Philadelphia is hosting a plethora of those events, from World Cup matches to Fourth of July festivities. Retired FBI agent J.J. Klaver said that while Philadelphia police have long been planning for these events with state and federal partners, this weekend's incident will likely mean more conversations.

"I think there's going to be a broadening of security, and for a lot of events, expanding the security perimeter further out from the actual event," Klaver said.

Klaver said the biggest thing this recent attack might do is heighten awareness.

"Puts everybody on a little higher alert, thinking about these potential attacks that could come out of left field," Klaver said.

Klaver said he has full confidence Philadelphia police and their state and local partners are ready for these major 250 events. He pointed to the city hosting major events such as the papal visit in the past.

"There's going to be training reviews," Fitzpatrick said. "There's going to be recalibrations of protocol. And it also gets people's guard back up."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management for more on the city's security plan and is waiting to hear back.