The "Hinckley Hilton": Inside the security apparatus where the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting took place

Timothy Reboulet never calls it the Washington Hilton. Nobody in his former line of work ever does.

"Within the agency," the former Secret Service agent says, "we refer to it as the 'Hinckley' Hilton."

That's because on March 30, 1981 — just steps outside the hotel — John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on then-President Ronald Reagan, wounding the commander in chief, U.S. Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, D.C. police officer Thomas Delahanty and White House press secretary James Brady.

File: Chaos surrounds shooting victims immediately after the assassination attempt on President Reagan, March 30, 1981, by John Hinkley Jr. outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. Dirck Halstead / Liaison / Getty Images

Since that day, for the U.S. Secret Service, the building has never been just another venue.

Reboulet knows it the way most agents know it — not as a ballroom, but as a system. Doors, choke points, stairwells, loading docks, motorcade routes, post assignments, "clean" spaces — those that are completely secure and have passed through magnetometers — and "dirty" spaces — unsecured areas where people and their possessions have not been screened. The bright, red line between them is defined statutorily in 18 USC 1752.

Demonstrators gather as guests arrive outside of the Washington Hilton, the site of the White House Correspondents Dinner, on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

Reboulet has walked the hotel's hallways hundreds of times. He can rattle off the 46 breakout rooms. He knows the million-square-foot sprawl, the 1,107 guest rooms, the lobby, the foyer, and all the specs for "the bunker" – a hidden garage added after the Reagan assassination attempt.

He has covered security at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner before, working alongside the Presidential Protective Division — the detail responsible for the president — as part of the Washington Field Office, helping to coordinate site security for the event under George W. Bush and Barack Obama, back when the dinner was an annual appointment on the presidential calendar.

And after Saturday night, he says he knows exactly what this was.

National Guard and U.S. Secret Service respond at Washington Hilton after White House Correspondents' Dinner was postponed on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Al Drago / Getty Images

"Everybody did their job," Reboulet remarks. "This was textbook. The layered approach worked."

According to senior law enforcement officials, the suspect did not move undetected through the crowded lobby or pre-parties to arrive at the terrace level. Surveillance footage shows him leaving a 10th-floor room dressed in black, carrying a shotgun, a handgun and knives inside a black bag. He entered an interior stairwell — bypassing heavily monitored public areas — and ran down roughly 10 floors. Then, the alleged gunman kept running — 45 yards — before Secret Service Uniformed Division officers tackled him one story above the ballroom.

Just after 8:30 p.m., magnetometers screening guests were already being dismantled. The event had already begun. The color guard had exited. The salad course was underway. No new attendees were allowed into the ballroom. The security perimeter remained intact, but officers were breaking down the magnetometers, disassembling them, and placing them back in their cases.

Still, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers saw the blur of a man sprinting through the concourse, confronted him and tackled him. They stripped away his outer clothing and secured his bag, ensuring there were no additional weapons or even a suicide vest. The suspect never made it to the ballroom. He was carried out in handcuffs.

For Reboulet, that sequence is not abject failure.

"You create these layers," he says. "Outside, middle and inner. And they worked."

One of the hardest places in America to protect a president

For the Secret Service, the Washington Hilton has always been one of the hardest places in America to protect a president, up there with the Kennedy Center Honors — not because it is unfamiliar, but because it is buzzing with activity.

"It literally almost takes up a full city square block," Reboulet says. "There's a whole ecosystem with a hotel."

That hotel ecosystem is an obstacle: Guests check in, deliveries arrive, workers move constantly. Waitstaff have to be vetted, background checked, and given pins for access to certain guests. Hundreds of people without any connection to the event mill around the lobby bar and upper floors.

So the Secret Service draws lines.

"Where does the site start? Where does the site end?" Reboulet says. "Otherwise, it's infinity."

Inside those lines, space is controlled. Outside them, it is not, and that is by law.

That is why one part of the Hilton can feel chaotic while another is locked down. It's why the lobby can be "dirty" while the ballroom is "clean" — and why the president never walks through the front door of the hotel or the side door, for that matter.

Instead, there is the bunker: a hardened, fully enclosed arrival garage that allows the president and vice president's motorcades to pull in and move inside the building without any exposure.

"After March 30, 1981, they added it," Reboulet says. "As a site agent, I wish every site had a bunker."

Muzzle discipline

For the U.S. Secret Service, while it is the security lead, the correspondents' dinner is also a puzzle of different security details — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, D.C. Metropolitan Police, U.S. Marshals, FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, ATF, Diplomatic Security Service, Army Criminal Investigation Division, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Park Police and private security.

"You've got the president, the vice president, the entire Cabinet, members of Congress, senators," Reboulet says. "It becomes quite the nightmare."

And yet, on Saturday night, a patchwork of agents, officers and security personnel from more than a dozen agencies – many identifiable only by the different pins on their lapels – moved in coordination to evacuate guests and bring the suspect down.

Reboulet noticed the restraint. In law enforcement, there's a word for that.

"Muzzle discipline," he says. "Not flagging each other."

A uniformed officer took a buckshot to his bulletproof vest and still drew his weapon.

"Fight, flight or freeze," Reboulet adds. "None of them froze. None of them ran. Everybody fought."

"Everybody walked away"

Still, questions have emerged about the stairwell, detection, and whether the suspect should have been intercepted sooner.

Former U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director A.T. Smith points to a fundamental tension: the venue itself.

"You have, obviously, a hotel that's open to the public," Smith says. Locking it down entirely is possible — but "we don't normally do that in the United States." Instead, the Secret Service secures the event footprint, "corraling" the ballroom and its approaches.

Yet for Paul Eckloff, a former senior leader on the presidential detail, the reaction to Saturday night misses the point altogether — something rooted in the history of the place itself.

"I mean, everybody is always on alert at the Hinckley Hilton anyway, if you consider that in 1981 the president and the White House spokesman were shot — James Brady never fully recovered from that shot to the head — Officer Delahanty was shot, Agent McCarthy was shot, and the president was shot."

Four people were struck by a gunman who got within feet of the president.

"And that was considered a success," Eckloff says. "Twenty feet from the President, four people were shot — and the Secret Service was praised as heroes."

He pauses. "Nobody got hurt at this," he says of Saturday night. "And they're calling it a failure." He sees it differently.

"This is a mass casualty event that was prevented," Eckloff says. "Dozens of people should be shot — but everybody walked away. "

"This cannot be compared to Butler"

Mike Matranga sees the same thing, a success defined by layers of agents and officers, positioned around the leader of the free world. "I truly believe that the concentric rings of the Secret Service methodology worked," he says.

The suspect tried to outrun those circles.

"You've got an individual running at full speed toward a checkpoint," Matranga says. "They had seconds."

But the former Secret Service agent, who served on the presidential protective division's counter-assault team under President Obama, also sees the limits.

"You cannot secure the entire hotel," he says. "When you've got a quasi-public event in a public place, these are the risks."

For Matranga, If the dinner continues to be held, the question is not just how to secure the Hilton — but whether the Hilton should remain the venue for the high profile dinner at all.

"I would not have this at a hotel," he says, then adds. "But we can't put the president in a bubble."

Eckloff puts it more bluntly.

"If the president can't go to a public event," he says, "what are we defending anymore?"

The suspect used the building itself — its size, its stairwells, its complexity — to get close. Closer than anyone would like. But not close enough. He never reached the ballroom.

"This cannot be compared to Butler," Eckloff adds. At the first assassination attempt against President Trump, during a 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a gunman climbed to a firing position with a clear line of sight to the then former president. By the time he was neutralized, he'd fired off eight shots, including one that skimmed the president's ear. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed, while two others were injured.

On Saturday, former agents argue, there was something harder to see — and easier to misunderstand: A decent, workable system not designed to eliminate every threat – but to stop the one endangering the president of the United States and his line of succession.