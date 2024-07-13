Pennsylvania politicians condemn "shocking and abhorrent" shooting at Trump rally as "gutless" violence

Attendee at Trump rally claims he saw the alleged shooter on a rooftop near the event Attendee at Trump rally claims he saw the alleged shooter on a rooftop near the event 03:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania politicians condemned the shots fired at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler on Saturday.

Trump was rushed offstage after shots were heard and the U.S. Secret rushed the stage. The Secret Service confirmed two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member — and two spectators were critically injured. In a post on social media, Trump said that he was injured when a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shapiro said, "Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."

"Lori and I are praying for President Trump, the Secret Service officers who protected him, those attending the event, and all of the first responders still on the scene," the Democratic governor went on to say.

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Mike Kelly, who was in the first row of seating the rally, said it was "surreal" in an interview with CBS News.

"That's not what we do in America," said Kelly, who represents the 16th Congressional District. "We go out and we vote, and we vote for whomever we want. But if we don't like the other person we don't like who is running for office, you don't kill them."

Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward said the country must "overcome any gutless acts of violence."

"Praying for President Trump, his family, and any innocent victims and their families who may have been harmed by this senseless act," the Republican added. "Thank you to the Secret Service, law enforcement, and emergency responders who assisted in keeping things safe and calm. God Bless America."

Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson called the shooting an "assassination attempt on President Trump," adding it was "shocking and abhorrent." The Pennsylvania Republican represents the 15th Congressional District.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said, "Violence is not the way to resolve our political differences and the actions taken in Butler County have no place in our country. I wish former President Trump a quick recovery and offer our prayers to the family of the other victims."

Democratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said on social media, "We must never accept political violence. The former president, his family, and all attendees at the rally in Butler tonight are in my thoughts, and I am hoping for their health and safety."

Authorities are investigating the shooting on Saturday as an attempted assassination, law enforcement sources told CBS News.