Pennsylvania state police trooper pleads guilty to using work computer to create AI-generated pornography

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal has pleaded guilty to creating AI-generated pornography, possessing child sexual abuse material and secretly filming women, including coworkers and a Montgomery County judge, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Thirty-nine-year-old Stephen Kamnik pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court Wednesday to a total of 15 charges for years of abusing law enforcement databases, state-owned devices and unauthorized material for personal sexual gratification.

Kamnik, who is currently suspended without pay, used secured law enforcement and commonwealth computer systems to create AI-generated pornographic images of numerous women, according to the attorney general's office. Prosecutors said Kamnik created some of the explicit material at a Montgomery County barracks.

The investigation, which was conducted by state police, found that Kamnik secretly filmed and photographed numerous women while on duty. Authorities said he repeatedly entered the women's locker room at the state police barracks to take pictures of female officers.

Prosecutors said Kamnik also used the state's Justice Network, known as JNET, to obtain hundreds of photographs of women, violating database policies.

Investigators also found an unlawfully recorded video of a Montgomery County magisterial district judge during a court proceeding that prosecutors said Kamnik edited for lewd purposes.

Authorities also found a stolen .22-caliber gun during a search of Kamnik's vehicle in January 2025.

Kamnik pleaded guilty to four felony counts of unlawful use of a computer, sexual abuse of children, misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.

A Montgomery County judge is scheduled to sentence him July 8.

"These crimes stain the great work being done by law enforcement every day in communities across the Commonwealth," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

A lawsuit filed by a victim who alleges her image was used in AI-generated pornography claims Pennsylvania State Police were aware of prior incidents of Kamnik abusing his position as a state trooper but failed to properly discipline him.

The complaint alleges Kamnik took undergarments belonging to female troopers from a locker room and kept a mannequin at his assigned station where he placed the stolen clothing to photograph it.

It also alleges Kamnik conducted traffic stops involving female motorists while presenting himself as a law enforcement officer and making degrading requests, including asking them to stick out their tongues while he secretly filmed them.