Pennsylvania to receive nearly $7 million in Mercedes-Benz emissions lawsuit settlement

Pennsylvania will receive nearly $7 million as part of a nationwide settlement with Mercedes-Benz USA and parent company Daimler AG for allegedly violating state laws, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said.

In a news release on Monday, Attorney General Dave Sunday said Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million over the allegations that the German automaker equipped vehicles with software to defeat emissions testing. The nationwide settlement requires Mercedes-Benz USA to pay nearly $150 million to the states involved.

"This luxury-vehicle manufacturer cut corners to make their products more attractive to consumers, while blatantly lying about the vehicles achieving emissions standards," Sunday said in the news release. "Emissions regulations are in place to protect Pennsylvanians and the environment from harmful chemicals."

More than 200,000 vehicles were sold with the software between 2008 and 2016, officials said.

Where is the Pennsylvania settlement money going?

According to the news release, the funds are being shared by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

How many vehicles in Pennsylvania were impacted?

More than 10,500 of the impacted vehicles were sold or registered in Pennsylvania, Monday's news release said.

Sunday said in the news release that customers impacted have an offer of "free maintenance and installation of emission modification software." This customer relief program extends to the estimated 39,565 vehicles that, as of Aug. 1, 2023, had not been repaired or permanently removed from the road.

"The company must provide participating consumers with an extended warranty and will pay consumers $2,000 per impacted vehicle," Sunday's news release said.