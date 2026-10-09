Possible measles exposures reported in Chester County, Pennsylvania, as outbreak grows

Health officials in Chester County, Pennsylvania, are alerting residents about possible measles exposures at three stores in the region over the weekend.

The possible exposures took place on Sunday at these locations, according to the Chester County Health Department:

CVS at 870 Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square between 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m.

CVS at 857 West Baltimore Pike, West Grove between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Giant at 849 Baltimore Pike, West Grove between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

An individual who was contagious with measles visited these locations, the health department said.

Anyone who was in these locations at the listed times should check whether they are immune to measles. Generally, people are protected against measles if they were born before 1957, have previously had measles, or have received at least one dose of a measles vaccine like MMR, health officials said in a statement.

School closes after measles case

Oxford Area High School in Chester County was closed to students and staff Friday after a confirmed measles case "associated with [the] school community," Superintendent David Woods wrote in a letter to families.

The school planned to verify measles immunity documentation for staff members as directed by the Chester County Health Department, the letter said.

Anyone who is not vaccinated or cannot prove that they've been vaccinated cannot attend school or other district functions and must quarantine for 21 days, the superintendent wrote.

Ongoing measles outbreak in Pennsylvania

As of Friday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,136 measles cases so far in 2026, including 87 in Chester County. That's the largest state outbreak in more than three decades.

Nearby Lancaster County has seen 415 measles cases so far in 2026, according to the state.

State health officials have reported five measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania in 2026.