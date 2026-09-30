5th measles-associated death reported in Pennsylvania, health officials say

An unvaccinated resident of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, who tested positive for measles has died, state health officials said Wednesday.

This is the fifth measles-associated death in the state so far this year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In 2026, Pennsylvania has reported a total of 943 cases across 39 counties. That includes 40 new cases reported since Monday.

State healthcare centers have administered more than 5,500 MMR vaccinations since April in communities affected by the outbreak, and nurses have given more than 8,500 doses of the vaccine at pop-up clinics across Pennsylvania.

The vaccine is safe and remains the best way to protect against measles, health officials say.