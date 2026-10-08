Pennsylvania high school to close Friday after confirmed case of measles

A high school in Pennsylvania will be closed Friday after a confirmed case of measles.

Oxford Area High School in Chester County will be closed to students and staff Friday, Oxford Area School District Superintendent David Woods wrote in a letter to the school community.

It comes as Pennsylvania deals with the largest state measles outbreak in more than three decades. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 1,078 cases, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. The next update is expected Friday — the updated numbers can be found online. Chester County has the most measles cases in the five-county Philadelphia region, with 86, data shows.

Woods said Oxford Area High School will be closed to verify measles immunity documentation for staff members as directed by the Chester County Health Department.

"Out of an abundance of caution, enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the building has been completed as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for students and staff," Woods wrote, in part. "We recognize that situations such as this can be unsettling, especially when they involve the health of children.

"Please know that we are committed to keeping our school community informed, supporting our families, and working in partnership with public health officials to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our schools," Woods added.

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads easily because it can linger in the air for hours.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are the best protection against the virus. Measles protection is also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chickenpox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, and adults can be vaccinated as needed, health officials said.